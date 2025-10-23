Azerbaijan set to showcase at archaeological tourism int'l fair in Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23.​ Azerbaijan will participate in the international tourism fair “27th Mediterranean Archaeological Tourism Exchange” in Paestum, Italy, from October 30 through November 2, the State Tourism Agency told Trend.

The event aims to promote archaeological parks and museums, encourage archaeological tourism and marketing, reduce seasonal tourism dependence, and expand economic opportunities. The fair is supported by Italy’s Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, and the National Association of Italian Municipalities, and is recognized by UNESCO and the United Nations World Tourism Organization as one of the most successful initiatives for intercultural dialogue.

At the exhibition, Azerbaijan will set up a dedicated stand to showcase its archaeological heritage and tourism potential, providing informational materials for promotional purposes.

The fair (“Borsa Mediterranea del Turismo Archeologico”) is a globally recognized specialized platform that annually brings together tourism authorities, state and private sector representatives, as well as researchers and experts from hundreds of countries. Participation offers Azerbaijan opportunities to adopt best tourism practices, implement new ideas for archaeological tourism development, and promote sites listed or nominated for UNESCO World Heritage status. This initiative will strengthen Azerbaijan’s international tourism collaboration and further highlight the country’s archaeological tourism heritage on the world stage.

