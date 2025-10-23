Kazakhstan expands money flow to Türkiye with rise in cross-border remittances

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 23. A total of 17,660 transactions were sent from Kazakhstan to Türkiye via international money transfer systems in August 2025, which is a 21.8 percent increase compared to July (14,500 transactions).

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Bank shows that the total value of transfers to Türkiye amounted to 11.242 billion tenge ($21 million), which is a 28.5 percent increase from July's 8.743 billion tenge ($16.2 million).

Türkiye's share of total international remittances was 12.4 percent by number of transactions and 15.5 percent by value.

Overall, 142,130 transactions were sent from Kazakhstan abroad via international money transfer systems in August 2025, with a total value of 72.705 billion tenge ($135 million). Compared to July 2025, the number of transactions increased by 1.8 percent, and the value of operations grew by 3.2 percent.

The majority of transfers were made in Kazakhstani tenge, accounting for 67.9 percent of the total number of transactions and 56.5 percent of the total value. Transfers in U.S. dollars represented 18.3 percent of the number of transactions and 34.2 percent of the total value.