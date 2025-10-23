Lithuania summons Belarusian envoy over repeated airspace violations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. On October 22, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Belarus and handed over a formal protest note regarding repeated and increasingly frequent violations of Lithuanian airspace originating from Belarus, Trend reports.

According to information, on the evening of October 21, radar systems detected an unauthorized group of meteorological balloons entering Lithuanian airspace from Belarus. The intrusion posed a threat to civil aviation and public safety, disrupting regular operations at Vilnius Airport and causing financial losses.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that such border violations constitute a serious breach of international law. Lithuania urged Belarus to ensure control over its airspace, reminded it of previous similar incidents, demanded a thorough investigation, and called for effective measures to prevent their recurrence.

The ministry also warned that if illegal airspace violations continue, Lithuania reserves the right to take appropriate response measures.