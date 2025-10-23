Turkmenistan’s export growth to ride on Galkynysh and TAPI developments – Turkmengaz

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 23. Turkmenistan is consistently implementing a strategy for sustainable development of the energy sector aimed at increasing gas production, diversifying export routes, and attracting investment, the deputy chairman of the State Concern “Turkmengaz, Myrat Archaev said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the remark at the International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025” in Ashgabat.

According to Archayev, the Galkynysh field, with reserves of more than 27 trillion cubic meters, is at the center of the gas industry's development strategy. To date, work is already underway on four of the seven planned development stages, and the fourth stage will be implemented following an international tender, with construction scheduled to begin next year.

“We invite international partners to join us on this journey, not as observers, but as participants. This project requires not only investment, but also knowledge, experience, and innovation,” he said.

Archayev paid special attention to the TAPI project, which he called an “energy bridge” between Central and South Asia.

“TAPI is not just an infrastructure project, it is a symbol of the modern spirit of the Great Silk Road. It connects the rich resources of Turkmenistan with the dynamically developing markets of South Asia,” said the deputy chairman.

According to him, the Turkmen section of the gas pipeline has already been built, active construction work on the Afghan section began in 2024, and further expansion of construction is planned for 2025.

Among other investment areas, Archayev mentioned the construction of underground gas storage facilities with a total capacity of up to 10 billion cubic meters, as well as the development of gas chemistry and deep processing of hydrocarbons, which will allow the creation of products with high added value and strengthen the country's technological base.

Speaking about the environmental component, he stressed that reducing methane emissions is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan's energy strategy.

“We are actively introducing technologies with minimal emissions, modernizing equipment, and cooperating with international organizations to achieve measurable environmental results,” Archayev said.