Kazakhstan strengthens airspace control following drone explosion

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 23. The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan has announced additional measures to strengthen control over the country’s airspace and prevent unauthorized crossings of the state border by aerial objects, Trend reports.

The decision follows the recent detection of an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle that exploded in the Burlinsky district of the West Kazakhstan region.

According to the ministry, the unmanned aerial vehicle remnants were located in an isolated region, distanced from populated zones. No fatalities or structural impairment were documented.

Kazakhstan’s defense authorities, together with other government agencies, are conducting investigative measures to determine the circumstances and origin of the incident. Consultations are also underway with foreign partners who could potentially be linked to the aircraft.

