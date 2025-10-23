Uzbekistan, France advance strategic dialogue on trade, investment, and innovation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 23. Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting in Paris with Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, to discuss expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and innovation, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“Our discussions reaffirmed the strong and growing spirit of the Uzbekistan–France Strategic Partnership. We focused on further deepening cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, education, sustainable development, and other key areas,” Saidov noted.

“We also shared perspectives on regional and global developments and agreed to maintain an active and forward-looking dialogue, translating our shared priorities into tangible progress both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.,” the publication reads.