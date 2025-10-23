Turkmengaz advances to new stages in dev't of Galkynysh gas field

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 23.​ Turkmenistan is preparing to launch the third and fourth stages of development at the giant Galkynysh gas field, which is expected to boost production in the coming years significantly, said Irina Luryeva, head of the laboratory of the Scientific Research Institute of Natural Gas of the State Concern “Turkmengaz,” Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speaking at the “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025” conference in Ashgabat, Luryeva noted that the country expects a substantial increase in gas production associated with the implementation of the third and fourth stages soon.

“This is a continuation of the approved seven-stage development strategy for Galkynysh, which ensures rational investment management and sustainable production for decades ahead,” she said.

The expert noted that the first stage of the project is currently underway, with 52 wells in operation. Of these, seven are ready for connection, while eight are undergoing major repairs. The average daily output stands at about 1.5 million cubic meters of gas, with some wells producing up to 3 million cubic meters consistently.

Luryeva added that a technological model developed jointly with the company Worley is being used to optimize the process, allowing adjustments to the production strategy based on geological and operational data.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel