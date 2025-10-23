Georgia, Slovakia sign deal to enhance economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The governments of Georgia and Slovakia have signed an agreement on economic cooperation during the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, aimed at deepening bilateral trade, technical, and technological ties, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Genadi Arveladze, and Slovakia’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Vladimír Šimonyak.

Under the agreement, both sides will work to strengthen collaboration between business communities, organize joint events, and establish a Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation to discuss key issues and identify new opportunities for partnership.

The signing followed a meeting between the two deputy ministers, who highlighted the importance of launching direct air connections between Georgia and Slovakia to support closer economic and tourism cooperation. The officials also discussed plans to hold the first meeting of the Joint Commission early next year.