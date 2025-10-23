Azerbaijan's gold purchases soar over 8M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. From January through August 2025, Azerbaijan imported 38,459 kilograms of gold worth $3.75 billion from 22 countries.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that the value of imported gold rose by $2.2 billion, about 2.5 times higher, while the volume increased by nearly 1.9 times, reaching 18,554 kilograms more than in the previous year.

The top three gold suppliers to Azerbaijan were Russia, the UK, and the US during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan produced 2,113 kilograms of gold domestically in the same period, marking an increase of 637 kilograms, or 43.1 percent, compared to the corresponding months of the previous year. As of September 1, 2025, the country’s ready gold reserves stood at 114.5 kilograms.

Breakdown of Azerbaijan’s gold import volume and value by country for the first eight months of this year:

Country Volume of gold (kg) Gold value (USD) Kazakhstan 2556.83 262172.89 Kyrgyzstan 417.36 44617.82 Uzbekistan 1226.92 124914.73 Russia 6783.68 656760.54 United States of America 4453.16 458836.39 Australia 4120.75 368159.06 United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland 4860.9 481268.41 Brazil 1021.46 953118.81 Republic of South Africa 2526.6 267467.72 China 1186.22 109542.7 Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China 184.29 16723.14 Philippines 278.61 28344.69 Switzerland 1470.02 145035.48 Canada 1398.88 132316.32 Mexico 2557.6 233513.81 Türkiye 1115.84 99250.42 Japan 149.89 15586.09 Zimbabwe 12.2 1133.44 Germany 1062.49 95859.22 Spain 692.15 73156.09 Sweden 38.16 4099.74 Italy 296.48 31249.34 Romania 48.12 4960.59

To note, the country’s gold imports include semi-finished products such as gold bars, wires, profiles, plates, sheets, and strips with a thickness exceeding 0.15 millimeters, excluding any backing materials.