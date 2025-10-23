Georgia, UAE deepen economic partnership at Tbilisi Silk Road Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili met with UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri on the sidelines of the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum to discuss the growing partnership between the two countries, Trend reports.

The ministers highlighted the strong cooperation between Georgia and the United Arab Emirates across a range of sectors, including trade, real estate, tourism, civil aviation, investment, infrastructure, and agriculture. They underlined the importance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in deepening bilateral economic relations.

Particular attention was given to the Eagle Hills development project, which will bring a record volume of investment into Georgia and further strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

The meeting also welcomed the planned launch of direct flights by UAE carrier Etihad Airways, which will begin operating 14 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Tbilisi starting in March 2026. The expansion of UAE airline services was noted as an important step toward enhancing tourism and connectivity.

Minister Al Marri proposed organizing joint tourism business forums and exhibitions to boost cooperation in the sector.

Both sides commended the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum as a successful platform for political and business leaders to advance dialogue on regional connectivity and Silk Road development.

As part of the forum, Minister Kvrivishvili also held talks with UAE Minister of Investment Mohammed Hassan Alsuwaidi to explore further opportunities for collaboration.