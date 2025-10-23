Turkmenistan shows progress in reducing methane emissions in gas sector - UNECE

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 23. Turkmenistan is demonstrating significant progress in reducing methane emissions in the gas industry, particularly through systematic work with the largest sources of emissions, the Director of the Sustainable Energy Department of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Dario Liguti said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025” in Ashgabat.

“We see positive results in the natural gas sector. The work to identify and eliminate so-called ‘super emitters’ – major sources of methane emissions – has been particularly effective. This gives us reason to talk about systemic changes and serious actions being taken in the country,” Liguti noted.

He stressed that about 95 percent of anthropogenic methane emissions come from the oil and gas sector, and it is here that there is the greatest opportunity for rapid and measurable action.

According to him, while significant progress has been made in the gas industry, more work needs to be done in the oil sector to achieve comparable results.

“If one sector reduces emissions and the other does not, the overall balance remains unchanged. We hope that the ambition and pace already demonstrated by the gas industry will spread to the oil sector,” he pointed out.