Azerbaijan forecasts share of consolidated budget's non-oil base deficit in non-oil GDP

Photo: Artificial intelligence

The budget rule ensuring macroeconomic stability and SOFAZ asset protection will continue from 2026 to 2029. In 2024, the non-oil base deficit to non-oil GDP ratio was 20.6%, 3.4 percentage points below the target. This was due to consolidated budget expenditures being 6.1% lower than planned.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register