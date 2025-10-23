Azerconnect Group participated in the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum (PHOTO)

The country’s leading ICT company, Azerconnect Group, participated in the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum held in the capital city of Kazakhstan. The forum, which took place at the Astana International Financial Centre, brought together government officials from both countries, as well as representatives of 155 companies operating in the fields of ICT, high tech, oil and has, construction, investment, transport, logistics, and other sectors.

During his speech at the event, Deputy CEO of Azerconnect Group Ilgar Nahmadov emphasized the importance of projects implemented in Azerbaijan aimed at developing the digital economy, building artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, and promoting innovations. He provided detailed information about Azerconnect Group’s initiatives implemented in the country in the areas of accelerating digital transformation and applying AI-based solutions. At the same time, special emphasis was placed on the strategic role of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable line jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan as part of the Digital Silk Way project.

The Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan Business Forum dedicated to “Economic Cooperation amidst the Development of Artificial Intelligence and Industrial Initiatives” was held with the support of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and was jointly organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

About Azerconnect Group

As a company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies fields of our country, Azerconnect Group delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines provisioning, alongside cutting-edge digital services in FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV.

Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.