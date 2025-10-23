Kazakhstan’s oil trade stays clear of EU’s 19th sanctions package on Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 23. The European Union’s newly adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia does not apply to oil imports from Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the European Commission, the import of oil from third countries, including Kazakhstan, and the transport of oil compliant with the Oil Price Cap to third countries are exempted.

However, the measures also list 4 new financial institutions in Belarus and Kazakhstan that use the Russian payments system (SPFS).

The new package introduces tougher measures against Russia’s energy, finance, and industrial sectors, including a full transaction ban on major companies Rosneft and Gazprom Neft.

The European Commission stated that the measures aim to increase pressure on Russia while avoiding negative impacts on reliable energy partners.