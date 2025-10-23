U.S. mulls participation of its companies in TAP, Trans-Caspian pipeline projects – Brownstein

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 23. The US is considering the possibility of American companies participating in the TAPI and Trans-Caspian gas pipeline projects, the co-chair of the international practice at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Samantha Carl-Yoder said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

She made the remark on the sidelines of the International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025” in Ashgabat.

Carl-Yoder noted that the company has been cooperating with the consortium on the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline for a year. According to her, the first section of the gas pipeline to Herat in Afghanistan is being implemented in accordance with the US General License 20, which allows economic activity for humanitarian purposes, and is not subject to sanctions restrictions.

The official stressed that a dialogue is currently underway with the US administration on the further passage of the pipeline through Afghanistan, as well as on mechanisms that will minimize economic benefits for the authorities operating in the country.

According to her, the participation of U.S. companies such as ExxonMobil and Chevron in gas pipeline construction projects, including the Trans-Caspian pipeline, could reduce political risks and increase confidence in these projects.

She also added that Washington is considering the growing global demand for natural gas, linked in particular to the development of data centers and artificial intelligence technologies.

Carl-Yoder estimates that global demand for natural gas will continue not only until the 2030s, but probably until 2050-2060.

“This creates opportunities for both Turkmenistan and American companies in energy projects aimed at strengthening global energy security,” she said.