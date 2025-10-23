Gaffney Cline official paints importance of Galkynysh field in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 23.​ The Galkynysh gas field remains one of the world’s largest and most promising energy assets, said Tim Davies, Business Development Manager at Gaffney Cline & Associates, at a roundtable at the International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025” in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

“Galkynysh is truly unique. Its reserves are estimated at around 20.7 trillion cubic meters of gas, with a reservoir thickness greater than the height of The Shard skyscraper in London,” Davies noted.

He indicated that the domain's pressure metrics continue to exhibit remarkable performance.



Davies underscored that notwithstanding the achievement of global carbon neutrality benchmarks, a substantial proportion, ranging from 30 to 50 percent, of the global energy matrix will continue to be contingent upon hydrocarbons by the year 2050.



“This underscores the necessity for energy modalities that are not only cost-effective but also exhibit a reduced ecological footprint, and natural gas aligns seamlessly with these parameters,” he added.

Davies also underlined that reducing methane emissions and eliminating flaring should be key priorities for sustainable industry development. He added that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) project will enable Turkmenistan to access some of the world’s fastest-growing markets and improve living standards across the region.

“Infrastructure like TAPI is essential for unlocking the full potential of Galkynysh and ensuring this resource benefits the entire region,” he concluded.

The Galkynysh hydrocarbon reservoir is situated within the terrestrial boundaries of Mary Province, Turkmenistan, roughly 75 kilometers in a southeast trajectory from the administrative epicenter of Mary. This site represents a significant hydrocarbon reservoir within the expansive Amu Darya sedimentary basin, recognized as one of the preeminent natural gas fields globally.

