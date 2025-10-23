Iran attaches importance to strengthening trade via North-South and East-West corridors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Iran attaches importance to the development of cargo transportation and transit cooperation through the North-South and East-West international transport corridors and the strengthening of regional trade, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said at the 2nd Regional Transport and Cargo Transportation Conference held in Islamabad, Pakistan, today, Trend reports.

In her assessment, Iran prioritizes the enhancement of transit frameworks and economic synergies with adjacent nations.



Logistics and freight movement are pivotal components of revitalization, alongside other domains such as commerce, travel, and energy production.



Iran possesses the potential to serve as a pivotal nexus in the regional supply chain ecosystem, leveraging its extensive infrastructure comprising a robust network of roadways, railways, and maritime ports.

Sadegh also said that there is existing potential in international corridors, including highways, railways, and transit projects in Asia, as well as the China-Europe train and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) freight train.

The development of the cargo transportation network and the improvement of railways in Iran will further increase the opportunities for regional cooperation.

The Iranian minister suggested that the focus should be on developing bilateral and multilateral regional transit corridors for trade, ensuring that customs operate around the clock in border regions without stopping trade, digitizing customs, implementing smart transit processes, reviewing border protocols, increasing access to international waters for landlocked countries, and increasing E-TIR transit.

To note, a two-day conference of transport ministers on regional transit began today in Islamabad. Delegations from 12 countries are participating in the conference.

E-TIR transit is a paperless, electronic system for international goods movement under the United Nations TIR Convention. It replaces the physical paper TIR carnet with a secure exchange of data between national customs systems to facilitate trade, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance security. The eTIR procedure allows for the secure and efficient cross-border movement of goods and vehicles.

