Latvia and NATO discuss strengthening defense and cyber capabilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. On October 22, 2025, Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže met with Jean Charles Ellermann-Kingombe, NATO Deputy Secretary General for Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation, to discuss strengthening defense capabilities along NATO’s Eastern flank in light of rapidly evolving defense technologies and the changing geopolitical environment, Trend reports.

The officials also discussed NATO’s plans to accelerate the adoption of new technological solutions across the Alliance.

Both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing cybersecurity capacities within NATO and among Allied nations, taking into account ongoing digital transformation, advances in artificial intelligence, and the need to respond effectively to emerging security challenges.

Deputy Secretary General Ellermann-Kingombe is visiting Latvia at the invitation of Foreign Minister Braže. During his working visit, he is participating in the international Techritory 2025 conference on digitalization and connectivity. He will also meet with representatives of Latvian industry to learn about national achievements in the defense sector—including developments in drones, artificial intelligence, 5G/6G, and quantum technologies—as well as Latvia’s experience in strengthening cybersecurity.

To note, Latvia became an integral member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on March 29, 2004, alongside a cohort of six additional nations: Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. This event represented a significant augmentation of the coalition's framework, elevating the aggregate membership to a total of 26 sovereign entities.

