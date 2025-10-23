Turkmenistan achieves significant cut in methane emissions

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 23. Data from the Natural Gas Research Institute of the State Concern “TurkmenGas” shows that in 2023, the average level of methane emissions in Turkmenistan decreased by approximately 60 percent compared to the same period last year, the director of the institute, Bayrammyrat Pirniyazov, said at the conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025” in Ashgabat, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He noted that the results were achieved as part of the national action plan for methane emissions management, developed with the participation of international partners and under the auspices of the UN General Assembly.

The plan provides for the introduction of systems for detecting, monitoring, and responding to methane emissions at key facilities in the country's gas industry.

“The ministry has up-to-date data on emission sources. Both national observations and data provided by international platforms, including Carbon Mapper, are used for analysis. This integration allows us to quickly identify areas with elevated methane concentrations and take measures to reduce them,” Pirniyazov emphasized.

He added that the use of satellite and aerospace monitoring systems has significantly improved the accuracy of observations and the effectiveness of responses. According to him, it is this scientific and technological approach that ensures a sustainable reduction in flaring and leaks throughout the production chain.

Pirniyazov also reported that, with the support of international organizations and non-governmental structures, the main sources of emissions had been identified and measures to eliminate them had been developed, which became part of the practical implementation of the Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative.