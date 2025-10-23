Bosnia, Slovakia pledge to expand economic and trade cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, paid an official visit to the Slovak Republic at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, Trend reports.

During the visit, Minister Konaković met with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanár. They discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European integration process, regional stability, and the shared values that connect the two countries.

The talks emphasized that Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Slovak Republic maintain friendly and partnership relations with no open issues and that there is significant potential to enhance economic cooperation, investments, and trade exchange.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the Slovak Republic for its continuous support to Bosnia and Herzegovina on its path toward European Union membership, for its contribution to the EUFOR/ALTHEA mission, as well as for its support through NATO initiatives aimed at strengthening Bosnia and Herzegovina’s defense capacities and resilience. He highlighted the importance of regional cooperation through the Berlin Process, particularly in the areas of mobility, anti-corruption efforts, and gender equality. The Minister emphasized that Bosnia and Herzegovina is actively participating in the joint initiatives promoted by this process, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening regional connectivity, reform goals, and European values.

Minister Blanár reiterated Slovakia’s support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European perspective, emphasizing the importance of continuing reform processes and political dialogue. Minister Konaković thanked Minister Blanár for his presence in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, through which Slovakia once again confirmed its commitment to honoring the victims and building a stable and peaceful regional environment.

Minister Konaković informed his counterparts about the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the challenges slowing the country’s progress toward opening accession negotiations with the European Union. He underlined that the European perspective remains a strategic priority but that achieving it requires a stable institutional environment and constructive political dynamics.

As part of his visit to the Slovak Republic, Minister Konaković also held meetings with the President of the National Council, Richard Raši, as well as with the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Marián Kéry, and committee members. During the discussions, the Minister emphasized the importance of continued support from European partners for Bosnia and Herzegovina, stressing that joint engagement is key to maintaining political stability and further advancing toward EU membership.