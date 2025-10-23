Azerbaijan puts brakes on general public service expenditures for 9M2025

In the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan allocated 3.17 billion manat ($1.86 billion) from the state budget for general public services. This marks 191 million manat ($112.3 million) or 5.7 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

