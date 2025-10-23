EBRD, EU fund major clean energy infrastructure in Croatia
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to 16.8 million euros in a new green energy project in Croatia. The initiative, centered on developing a battery energy storage system and virtual power plant in Šibenik, aims to strengthen the country's power grid, boost renewable integration, and support Croatia’s transition toward energy independence.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy