EBRD, EU fund major clean energy infrastructure in Croatia

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to 16.8 million euros in a new green energy project in Croatia. The initiative, centered on developing a battery energy storage system and virtual power plant in Šibenik, aims to strengthen the country's power grid, boost renewable integration, and support Croatia’s transition toward energy independence.

