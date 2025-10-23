Kazakh Senate scrutinizes AI draft law, recommends vital amendments

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 23. The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan (the upper house of the parliament) has reviewed the draft Law on Artificial Intelligence, along with related amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses and several other laws, the Chief of Staff of the Senate, Maxim Spotkay wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

''Senators conceptually supported the legislation but recommended clarifications and updates to several provisions.

The draft now proposes that works created using artificial intelligence be recognized as objects of copyright only when human creative input is involved. Lawmakers also emphasized that AI owners and operators must take measures not only to minimize but also to prevent possible harm, ensuring the protection of individuals’ rights and legitimate interests. The Senate clarified that liability insurance for damage caused by AI should comply with Kazakh legislation.

The draft law aims to regulate public relations in the AI field, define core concepts such as “artificial intelligence,” “data library,” and “synthetic results of AI activity,” and establish conditions for integrating AI into the economy, healthcare, education, and public administration.

It also defines the roles of state bodies and the national AI platform operator, mandates that media disclose when materials are created with AI, and prohibits AI systems that violate human rights, including manipulation, discrimination, and unauthorized biometric data collection.

Following the Senate’s amendments, the draft laws have been returned to the Mazhilis (the lower house of the parliament) for further consideration,'' the post reads.