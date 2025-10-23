Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price elevates

On October 23, Iran’s latest Bahar Azadi gold coin traded at 1.14 billion rials ($2,020). This marked an increase from 1.13 billion rials ($2,002) on the previous day. The older Bahar Azadi coin sold for 1.07 billion rials ($1,915). One gram of 18-carat gold valued at 109 million rials ($193).

