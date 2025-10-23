Turkmenistan’s oil and gas market brimming with growth potential, AGV rep says

​ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 23. Russian company AGV, a manufacturer of components for piston compressors and gas piston engines, is considering opportunities for cooperation with the oil and gas industry in Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries, the company's product manager, Evgeny Zhegalov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the 30th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025.”

“This is our first time at this exhibition and in Turkmenistan in general. Starting this year, we are beginning to export to Central Asia. Our expectation is to find new partners and customers,” Zhegalov noted.

He emphasized that Turkmenistan is a large and promising market for the company.

“The market here is quite large, there is a significant amount of gas, and there are also many companies in the oil production and processing industries. Therefore, we see good prospects for our work here in the future,” Zhegalov said.

According to him, AGV also plans to develop projects in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which are at the stage of agreements on supplies for pilot industrial testing. The company currently has a representative office in Kazakhstan.