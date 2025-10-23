Slovak ambassador highlights rapid reconstruction progress in Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Azerbaijan Elcin Gasymov has commended the pace of reconstruction in the liberated city of Aghdam, highlighting the growing partnership between Slovakia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“In beautiful Aghdam today, we saw firsthand how fast reconstruction is advancing and how life is returning to areas once devastated by occupation,” the ambassador said in a social media post.

He noted that the Slovak smart village project in Bash Garvand is already underway, describing it as a tangible example of successful bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador also expressed pride in the expanding relationship between the two nations: “Proud of the growing Slovakia–Azerbaijan partnership and the teams making this possible.”