Azerbaijan discloses number of Serbian companies' local branches

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Nine Serbian companies are operating in Azerbaijan, the country's Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said today at the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia and the Azerbaijan-Serbia business forum in Belgrade, Trend reports.

According to him, increasing mutual trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia, organizing business missions, and expanding ties between entrepreneurs serve the strategic interests of the two countries.

The minister underlined that Serbia is an important partner of Azerbaijan in Southeastern Europe.

"In the coming period, the implementation of joint projects in areas such as economy, finance, industry, tourism, transport, and energy will further expand this cooperation," he explained.

He also pointed out that leading Azerbaijani construction companies are successfully implementing large highway projects in Serbia.

Babayev added that the interest of Serbian companies in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is welcomed, and cooperation in this area will further deepen economic relations.

