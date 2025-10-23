Azerbaijan predicts costs on its cultural centers abroad in 2026

Azerbaijan plans to allocate 11.4 million manat ($6.72 million) in 2026 for maintaining its cultural centers abroad. According to data from the draft 2026 state budget, this is 2 million manat ($1.18 million), or 21.9%, more than in 2025.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register