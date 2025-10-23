Azerbaijan's Finance Minister holds bilateral meetings in Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev held bilateral meetings within the framework of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

Issues of expanding investment cooperation and deepening mutual trade relations between the two countries were discussed at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of the Republic of Serbia Adriana Mesarović on October 23.

During the meeting, S. Babayev touched upon the future prospects for developing economic cooperation between the two countries, drawing attention to the possibilities for the active participation of Azerbaijani and Serbian companies in mutual projects, particularly in areas such as trade, services, agriculture, transport, and tourism.

In turn, A. Mesarovich emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, as well as further developing business and trade opportunities between the two countries and implementing direct air links.

In addition, S. Babayev met with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Serbia, Sinisa Mali. The current state of economic cooperation between the two countries and potential opportunities for cooperation in the area of ​​participation of Azerbaijani and Serbian companies in joint projects were discussed during the meeting.

Possibilities for developing cooperation between the finance ministries of the two countries, including the exchange of experience, were also discussed, and an agreement was reached to take appropriate measures to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for this purpose.