Azerbaijan lifts veil on defense and security spending plans for 2026
A total of 8.7 billion manat ($5.14 billion) will be allocated from Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget for defense and national security, marking an increase of 318.5 million manat ($188 million), or 3.8 percent, compared to 2025. The budget also sets aside 3.34 billion manat ($1.97 billion) for maintaining the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and the prosecutor’s office
