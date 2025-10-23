Azerbaijan spills beans on allocations for upcoming targeted programs in 2026
Azerbaijan will spend 4.17 billion manat ($2.46 billion) on key state programs next year. The largest share, 3.5 billion manat ($2.07 billion), will support the Great Return to the liberated territories. Another 670 million manat ($395 million) will fund social, digital, and education projects.
