Georgia to host 2026 World Forum on Energy Regulation, deputy minister announces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Nino Enukidze, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, participated in a conference organized by the National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (NEWR) to mark the Commission’s 28th anniversary, Trend reports.

The event highlighted the Commission’s achievements in developing Georgia’s energy and water sectors.

Enukidze congratulated the staff on the milestone and emphasized the Commission’s important role in the country’s economic development and in regulating key sectors. “The Georgian Energy Regulatory Commission plays a crucial role in overseeing electricity, natural gas, water supply, and irrigation sectors,” she said.

The Deputy Minister noted that the Commission’s regulatory framework is designed to both incentivize businesses operating in the sector and protect consumer rights. She also highlighted the Commission’s international engagement, announcing that it will host the 9th World Forum on Energy Regulation in Tbilisi in 2026, showcasing Georgia’s leading role among global regulatory bodies.

During a panel discussion held as part of the conference, participants explored strategies to support the development of small hydropower plants, promote renewable energy, improve energy efficiency, and address other key sector priorities.