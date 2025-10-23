Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian roulette

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. On October 23, the open court hearing on the criminal cases of Armenian citizens at the Baku Military Court heard the statements of victims who were unable to attend the court session for compelling reasons and who submitted written appeals to the court in this regard.

According to the statement of victim Azad Kamal oghlu Tahirov, while in captivity, a police officer named Maksim struck him hard in the mouth with the butt of his assault rifle, knocking one of his teeth out. He also extinguished a cigarette on the victim’s neck. The same Maksim forced the victim and his fellow inmates to play Russian roulette by loading a bullet into the revolver’s chamber and firing it. Maksim alternately pointed the gun at the victim’s head and then at that of his inmate, Shahlar Gurbanov, and pulled the trigger.

In two attempts, the gun did not fire. However, when the police officer pointed it at Taghi Bayramov’s head and pulled the trigger, the latter was killed instantly. Taghi Bayramov’s body was taken to the riverbank and buried there on the orders of the Armenian militants.

The statement of victim Telman Babir oghlu Zeynalov said that he, together with his colleagues, was injured in an anti-personnel mine blast in Mehdili village of Jabrayil district while performing his duties.

Another statement was made by Bahruz Tapdig oghlu Nasirov. According to his statement, he and his colleagues were injured in a landmine explosion while clearing an area in Mehdili village of Jabrayil district of mines deliberately planted by Armenians.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.