Azerbaijan only country to raise gas supplies to Europe in Sep. 2025 - GECF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. In September 2025, Azerbaijan was the only country to record a year-on-year increase in natural gas supplies to Europe, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said, Trend reports.

During the first three quarters of 2025, the EU’s cumulative pipeline gas (PNG) imports reached 106 billion cubic meters (bcm), marking a 9% decline compared to the same period in 2024. Over this time, Norway accounted for around 60% of the EU’s total imports, while Algeria’s share rose to 21%.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan now exports natural gas to 14 nations, maintaining a leading global position in pipeline gas supplies.

According to data from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, the country produced 38.2 bcm of natural gas in January-September 2025. Of this, 10.2 bcm came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block, 20.9 bcm from the Shah Deniz field, 1.2 bcm from Absheron, and 5.9 bcm from SOCAR-operated fields.

During the same period, Azerbaijan exported a total of 18.3 bcm of gas, including 9.4 bcm to Europe, 7.3 bcm to Türkiye (of which 4.3 bcm was delivered through TANAP), and around 1.6 bcm to Georgia.