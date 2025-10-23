Azerbaijan's SOCAR and ABB discuss energy transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23.​ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and ABB company have exchanged views on energy transition, digitalization, and resource management through the application of innovative technologies in industry, Trend reports via SOCAR.

Today, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with ABB's Senior Vice President for Northern Europe Tor Ove Lussand.

During the meeting, the companies exchanged views on energy transition, digitalization, and resource management through the application of innovative technologies in industry.

The other side was provided with information on the modernization of the energy industry in Azerbaijan, the reduction of carbon emissions, and joint green energy projects with international partners.

