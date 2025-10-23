EBRD backs sustainable agriculture in Uzbekistan via Global Export project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 23. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a senior loan of up to 5 million euro to Global Export Company, one of Uzbekistan’s leading agricultural commodity exporters, to support its strategic transition from traditional commodity trading to value-added processing operations, Trend reports.

The financing will underpin Global Export’s five-year development plan, enabling the construction of a new production facility in Tashkent, the acquisition of a processing line for organic and sprouting beans, and the replenishment of working capital. This investment will expand the company’s processing capacity and open access to new export markets for mung beans.

Global Export currently exports legumes, nuts, and dried fruits to over 40 countries across Asia, Europe, and North America. The company plays a key role in stimulating agribusiness growth in Central Asia, collaborating directly with 200 farms across Uzbekistan and neighboring countries.

The project will benefit from concessional financing under the EBRD’s Agrifood Nexus programme, funded by the German government through its International Climate Initiative at the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMUKN). This support highlights the project’s contributions to sustainable agriculture and environmental protection. Technical assistance was also provided by the Japan-Europe Cooperation Fund.

To date, the EBRD has invested nearly 5.8 billion euro in Uzbekistan through 188 projects, with the majority of funds supporting private entrepreneurship and driving the country’s broader economic development.