Kazakhstan wraps up construction of Taldykorgan-Usharal main gas pipeline

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 23. Kazakhstan has completed the construction of the new Taldykorgan–Usharal main gas pipeline, an investment project implemented by the national company QazaqGaz, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The project, kicked off in August 2024 during Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov’s working visit to the Zhetysu region, wrapped up a whole year and four months ahead of the game. The new pipeline includes six automatic gas distribution stations located in Kapal, Zhansugurov, Sarkand, Koilyk, Kabanbai, and Usharal.

“Thanks to QazaqGaz for completing the Taldykorgan–Usharal gas pipeline ahead of schedule. Gasification means improved living standards and economic growth. We will first connect social facilities—hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and cultural centers—and ensure access for households. The project will also boost industry and small and medium businesses and create new jobs,” Regional Governor Beibit Isabayev said.

According to Akbar Tulegenov, Deputy Chairman for Strategy and Investments at QazaqGaz, the construction process was under strict supervision:

"Both the pipeline and all six gas distribution stations were completed much earlier than planned. QazaqGaz has laid the foundation for full regional gasification. The next step is to complete the construction of distribution networks," he stated.

At the next stage, the regional administration will carry out additional construction work to supply natural gas to 84 settlements with a total population of 134,000 people.

The Taldykorgan–Usharal main gas pipeline is a 302.4-kilometer gas pipeline under construction in Kazakhstan's Zhetysu region that is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. It will connect to the existing Almaty-Taldykorgan system and supply natural gas to approximately 66 settlements, improving energy security for over 124,000 people in the Aksu, Sarkan, and Alakol districts. The project includes six branches and six automatic gas distribution stations.

