North Macedonia launches first decarbonisation guide for small businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Economic Chamber of North Macedonia has produced the first decarbonisation guide for the country’s small businesses with support from the European Union, Trend reports.

The digital tool provides step-by-step guidance on the most effective ways for a range of local companies to reduce their carbon footprint as part of the worldwide fight against climate change.

The Chamber developed the guide in cooperation with the European Investment Bank Advisory team and the EU delegation in Skopje. The business association is the oldest and largest chamber of commerce in North Macedonia. The tool was unveiled today in Skopje at a conference attended by more than 100 entrepreneurs from all sectors of the North Macedonian economy.

“The Decarbonisation Guide marks a milestone in our country’s green transition, equipping businesses with the tools they need to act now,” said North Macedonian Minister of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources Sanja Božinovska.

The guide is designed to help companies reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to international climate rules such as the European Union’s tax on carbon-intensive imports – the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) – while remaining competitive. It will help North Macedonia as a whole move towards a low-carbon economy. On the Economic Chamber’s website, the guide takes the form of an interactive platform and was created with EIB Global financing.

“This guide comes at a crucial time as North Macedonia advances its green transition and prepares for upcoming carbon regulations. We are proud to support businesses in modernising their operations and help drive sustainable transformation across the country,” said EIB Representative to North Macedonia Björn Gabriel.

A key feature of the platform is a carbon-footprint calculator that covers nearly 60 energy sources and refrigerants. Information is also available about EU and domestic climate regulations, as well as opportunities for funding such as subsidies. The platform also presents practical case studies and success stories from leading companies to highlight clean energy benefits.

The European Union has been a long-standing partner of North Macedonia, helping its businesses prepare for accession and compete effectively in the European single market.

“Decarbonisation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy are all powerful tools to build a more innovative, resilient, and competitive economy.,” said EU Ambassador to North Macedonia Michalis Rochas. “North Macedonia has shown strong commitment through its National Energy and Climate Plan as a vision where business growth and climate responsibility go hand in hand. Now it is time to turn this vision into action, across all sectors of the economy and especially within industry and among small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), the backbone of this country’s economy. If each SME takes even a few meaningful steps towards greener business practices, the combined impact across more than 68,000 enterprises will be truly transformative,” he concluded.