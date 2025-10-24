Eni's upstream earnings fall in 3Q2025
Photo: Eni
Eni’s exploration and production segment posted a lower proforma adjusted EBITin the third quarter of 2025. The decline was largely attributed to lower realized liquids prices, reflecting a 14% fall in Brent crude benchmarks, and the stronger euro against the U.S. dollar, which reduced profits from dollar-denominated subsidiaries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy