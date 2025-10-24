Eni's upstream earnings fall in 3Q2025

Photo: Eni

Eni’s exploration and production segment posted a lower proforma adjusted EBITin the third quarter of 2025. The decline was largely attributed to lower realized liquids prices, reflecting a 14% fall in Brent crude benchmarks, and the stronger euro against the U.S. dollar, which reduced profits from dollar-denominated subsidiaries.

