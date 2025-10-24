Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan’s OTS chairmanship to bring tangible results, minister says

Economy Materials 24 October 2025 12:16 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. We are confident that significant results will be achieved during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the OTS, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy said during the 2nd meeting of ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Trend reports.

“Earlier this month, the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Gabala, and Azerbaijan assumed the chairmanship of the organization for the coming year. We are convinced that during the chairmanship, significant results will be achieved thanks to further strengthening of cooperation,” he said.

The minister noted that the Gabala Declaration adopted at the summit pays special attention to the development of sustainable and digital technologies, as well as the integration of innovation into the industrial strategies of the member countries.

“This is an important step towards strengthening the innovative basis of economic development in the Turkic states,” he said.

