Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan explore ways to boost trade turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Azerbaijan discussed opportunities to increase trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X page, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States, it was a pleasure to meet with Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

We discussed the strengthening of the strategic partnership and economic ties between our countries, focusing on increasing trade turnover and fostering cooperation in key areas such as technology and innovation, agriculture, energy, logistics, and infrastructure development," the post reads.