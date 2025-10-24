Kyrgyzstan outlines plans to boost virtual asset and blockchain development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 24. President Sadyr Japarov spoke on October 24 at the National Council on Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies, highlighting Kyrgyzstan’s growing role in the digital economy, Trend reports.

Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan is among the few countries in the region with a dedicated law on virtual assets and a coherent government strategy for the sector. “Kyrgyzstan ranks 19th in the global cryptocurrency adoption index and leads Central Asia. This reflects strong societal acceptance of digital solutions but also imposes significant responsibilities on us,” he said.

The president emphasized that digital transformation of financial systems is becoming a key global trend, with countries developing central bank digital currencies, stablecoins, and asset-backed tokens as part of a new economic model.

In Kyrgyzstan, the number of licensed market participants is growing, regulations are being strengthened, and infrastructure projects are under development. Japarov also highlighted the involvement of international experts, including Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, in the council’s work.

“We must invest in knowledge and train specialists who can operate in these new conditions. Innovation must grow in an environment of transparency, clear rules, and reliable infrastructure,” he stressed.

Japarov added that Kyrgyzstan has the conditions to become a regional hub for virtual assets and Web3 technologies, supported by a flexible institutional environment, digitalized public services, and access to clean energy.