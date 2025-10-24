Kazakhstan proposes Astana as venue for 3rd OTS Ministers’ meeting on industry, innovation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 24. Kazakhstan proposes to hold the 3rd meeting of ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in 2026 in Astana, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction, Rakhimzhan Isakulov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 2nd meeting of ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of OTG member countries in Baku.

“We will be glad to host this important event at a high level and continue the constructive and substantive agenda of our meeting,” he said.

Isakulov noted that Kazakhstan is ready to intensify and strengthen cooperation ties within the OTS and provide all necessary support for the implementation of promising investment projects.

"We are pleased to report that our cooperation within the organization is becoming more strategic in nature, which is necessary to promote the sustainable development of competitiveness and technological sovereignty of member countries. We consider the updating and supplementation of the action plan for industrial and technological innovation cooperation for 2025 and 2026, taking into account the practical recommendations of experts and the strategic goals of forming a common industrial and technological space, to be an important outcome of today's meeting," he stressed.