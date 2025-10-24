Azerbaijan set to jack up average pension amount in 2026
In 2026, Azerbaijan’s pension expenditures are projected to reach 7,992.88 million manat ($4.72 billion). The draft state budget outlines a 10.85 percent or 782.35 million manat ($462 million) increase compared to 2025. The average monthly pension is expected to rise to 579.2 manat ($342).
