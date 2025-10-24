Türkiye, Azerbaijan set to continue co-op in digital transformation - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Azerbaijan and Türkiye will continue cooperation in the field of digital transformation, the Turkish Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Ahmet Aydin, said at the international conference titled "SOCGOV 2025: Artificial Intelligence for Humanity and Transformation", Trend reports.

According to him, digital transformation is changing not only the delivery of services but also decision-making processes.

He also said that the application of artificial intelligence, especially in labor industries, both increases the efficiency of the state and creates conditions for improving the quality of public services.

"Türkiye is integrating artificial intelligence and digital state capabilities into our social policy, implementing more inclusive and effective solutions. We believe that in the future, digital states will come to the fore not only with their technological, but also with their human, participatory, and social aspects.

We'll continue to move forward together with Azerbaijan in this process," the official added.

