Azerbaijan State Oil Fund evaluates its total transfers to CBA

As of September 30, 2025, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has made significant financial transfers to support the country’s economy. According to Trend, SOFAZ has transferred 3.9 billion manat ($2.3 billion) to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), and a total of 166.79 billion manat ($98.7 billion) to the state budget.

