The Central Point Hotel - the perfect place for leisure and business in the heart of Baku (PHOTO)

Baku changes, grows, and shines every day. To feel the energy of the city, keep up with its rhythm, and at the same time find peace — this is the dream of every traveler.

The Central Point Hotel was created to maintain this balance — where the dynamic atmosphere of the capital meets comfort and harmony.

One of the main advantages of the hotel is its strategic location. Just a few minutes from the Heydar Aliyev Center, the rooms offer a view of the city, and guests can easily reach Icherisheher, the Seaside Boulevard, shopping centers, and embassies. This location makes it ideal for both business and leisure stays.

Whether you come for business meetings or to explore the city, The Central Point Hotel is the right address for your comfort in the center of Baku.

Each room at The Central Point Hotel provides everything for calm, comfort, and productivity: soft beds, a spacious work desk, high-speed Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and a professional team offering 24/7 service. Local flavors served at breakfast, a neat atmosphere, and attentive service give guests a unique experience that combines home comfort with international standards.

The Central Point Hotel is not just a hotel — it is a place created to feel the rhythm of the capital, relax, and enjoy moments of peace.

After a business meeting, you can enjoy a cup of hot coffee, look at the city lights from your window at the end of the day, or simply enjoy the calm atmosphere — this is the right place for all of that.

The hotel’s location and infrastructure make it an excellent choice for corporate guests. The short distance to the airport, easy access to main offices, and flexible service ensure that every business trip is efficient and comfortable.

The Central Point Hotel — the choice for those looking for balance between work and rest.

📱 *5445

☎️ +99412 504 09 09

🌐 www.centralpoint.az