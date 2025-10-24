Azerbaijan reports slump in humanitarian cargo movements for 9M2025

From January through September 2025, Azerbaijan imported $28.9 million worth of humanitarian aid and gifts. This is $31.9 million, or 2.1 times less than last year. Exports of similar goods totaled $3.2 million, down 11.6 percent from the previous year.

