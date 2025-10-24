Georgia, Türkiye discuss boosting Middle Corridor trade and logistics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. During the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani met with Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Aton Osman Boyraz to discuss deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the transport sector, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on developments across maritime, land, and air transport, with particular attention to enhancing transport corridors between Europe and Asia. Both sides highlighted their active role in advancing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor, which is gaining strategic importance for regional connectivity and global trade.

Officials also emphasized the significance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, which has become a key component of the Middle Corridor, boosting the competitiveness and diversification of transport routes.

Maritime transport cooperation, including port development, ferry services, and cargo operations, was also discussed. The participants noted that close collaboration in this area strengthens logistics capacities across the Black Sea region.

Civil aviation cooperation between Georgia and Türkiye was highlighted as another major contributor to tourism and economic ties. Between January and June 2025, direct flights between the two countries carried 615,050 passengers, a 5.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing collaboration across all transport sectors and further developing their partnership, supporting regional stability, economic growth, and stronger connections between Europe and Asia.