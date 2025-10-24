bp Vice President unveils latest progress on Azerbaijan's Shafag SPP project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The Shafag Solar Power Station has reached significant stages in its development, with the final investment decision approved in 2025 and mobilization efforts completed., and land clearance, including demining operations, has also been finalized, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice President for the Caspian Region at bp, told Trend.

Aslanbayli highlighted that two significant agreements have been executed for the initiative, encompassing engineering, procurement, and the provision of photovoltaic modules.



He indicated that the initial consignment of photovoltaic modules has already been delivered to Azerbaijan, and operations on the ensuing phases are currently in progress.

The Shafag Solar Power Station is a 240 MW photovoltaic facility currently in the development phase within Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, signifying a substantial $200 million capital infusion and standing as the most significant foreign direct investment initiative in the nation’s recently liberated regions. The system is projected to produce approximately 500 million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy each year, thereby conserving natural gas resources and mitigating carbon emissions. It will implement a virtual power transfer mechanism to enhance the Jabrayil grid's capacity and fulfill the renewable energy requirements of bp's Sangachal terminal.

